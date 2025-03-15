The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, arrested three operatives of a terror module being run by Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi of Nanded, co-accused in multiple criminal cases in Maharashtra, Shubham Khelbude of Nanded, and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa of Nurpur Bedi, Rupnagar.

Police said Jagjit allegedly played a critical role in facilitating logistics, safehouses, and coordination for the shooters involved in the Nanded murder case on February 10.

One pistol with 8 live cartridges and one pump-action gun with 15 live cartridges were also recovered. Investigations have also uncovered the role of jailed gangster Dilpreet Baba, an old associate of Rinda, who arranged shelters in Punjab for the accused, said officials.

A case has been registered at SSOC, Mohali police station and further investigations are underway.