DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / 3 operatives of Rinda terror module held in Punjab's Mohali

3 operatives of Rinda terror module held in Punjab's Mohali

One pistol with 8 live cartridges and one pump-action gun with 15 live cartridges also recovered
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:12 PM Mar 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, arrested three operatives of a terror module being run by Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi of Nanded, co-accused in multiple criminal cases in Maharashtra, Shubham Khelbude of Nanded, and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa of Nurpur Bedi, Rupnagar.

Police said Jagjit allegedly played a critical role in facilitating logistics, safehouses, and coordination for the shooters involved in the Nanded murder case on February 10.

Advertisement

One pistol with 8 live cartridges and one pump-action gun with 15 live cartridges were also recovered. Investigations have also uncovered the role of jailed gangster Dilpreet Baba, an old associate of Rinda, who arranged shelters in Punjab for the accused, said officials.

A case has been registered at SSOC, Mohali police station and further investigations are underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper