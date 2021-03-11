3 Patiala men get united with Pakistan-based sister at Kartarpur

Patiala, May 18
Three brothers from Shutrana village in Patiala met their step sister Tej Kaur at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur on April 24.
Mumtaz (75) had got separated from her father Pala Singh and her mother during the Partition. She was brought up by a Muslim family.
Pala’s wife was killed during the violence and he moved to Shutrana. When he came to know about his wife’s death, he assumed his daughter was also murdered, following which he married his sister-in-law (as was the tradition during those days).
Pala’s three sons — Gurmukh Singh, Baldev Singh and Raghbir Singh— came to know about their half sister and with the help of social media they contacted a shopkeeper at their ancestral village in Pakistan. The shopkeeper further informed Mumtaz and finally they all met at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...