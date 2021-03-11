3 Patiala men get united with Pakistan-based sister at Kartarpur

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 18

Three brothers from Shutrana village in Patiala met their step sister Tej Kaur at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur on April 24.

Mumtaz (75) had got separated from her father Pala Singh and her mother during the Partition. She was brought up by a Muslim family.

Pala’s wife was killed during the violence and he moved to Shutrana. When he came to know about his wife’s death, he assumed his daughter was also murdered, following which he married his sister-in-law (as was the tradition during those days).

Pala’s three sons — Gurmukh Singh, Baldev Singh and Raghbir Singh— came to know about their half sister and with the help of social media they contacted a shopkeeper at their ancestral village in Pakistan. The shopkeeper further informed Mumtaz and finally they all met at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur.