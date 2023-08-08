3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 7

The anti-drug committee of Bhagta Bhaika village here nabbed three smugglers and handed them over to the police today. A video in which the smugglers can be seen admitting to selling ‘chitta’ (heroin) to residents of the village and nearby areas has gone viral on social media.

A member of the committee said about 15 gm heroin and a weighing fork were recovered from the accused.

He added that MLA Balkar Sidhu has given instructions to the police to cooperate with the committees formed in villages.