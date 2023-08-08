3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Bathinda, August 7
The anti-drug committee of Bhagta Bhaika village here nabbed three smugglers and handed them over to the police today. A video in which the smugglers can be seen admitting to selling ‘chitta’ (heroin) to residents of the village and nearby areas has gone viral on social media.
A member of the committee said about 15 gm heroin and a weighing fork were recovered from the accused.
He added that MLA Balkar Sidhu has given instructions to the police to cooperate with the committees formed in villages.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...