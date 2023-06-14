3 peddlers held, heroin worth Rs 3 cr seized

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 13

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of contraband from him.

SP (Investigation) Manpreet Dhillon and SP (Headquarter) Sarabjit Rai said 6 kg of heroin worth Rs 3 crore and Rs 3,000 drug money was recovered from suspect identified as Gujral Singh, alias Joga, a resident of Boot village falling under the jurisdiction of Subhan Pur police station in Kapurthala district.

They said the suspect was intercepted at a naka in Mallian Kalan village and the contraband was recovered from car he in which he was travelling.

In another incident, the police arrested two drug peddlers, Manoj Kumar and Raj Kumar, and seized 240 intoxicant tablets and 110 capsules from them.