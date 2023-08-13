3 peddlers held with 3.5 kg heroin

Ferozepur, August 12
Tightening the noose around drug peddlers, the Ferozepur police arrested three peddlers and seized 3.5 kg heroin from their possession in two separate cases here.
SSP Deepak Hilori said after receiving a tip-off, a trap was laid near the cantonment area. This led to the arrest of Rajan Kumar, a resident of Ranbir Singhupura village in Jammu & Kashmir. During the checking of his bag, 2 kg heroin was seized. The accused was booked under the NDPS Act at the Cantonment police station.
In the other case, CIA sleuths arrested Swaranjit Singh, alias Sabbu, and Shubham, both residents of the city area, and seized 1.5 kg heroin from them. The police also recovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone the accused. The accused were booked under the NDPS Act at City police station.
