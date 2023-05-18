Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 17

Capsicum cultivated by Nirmal Singh of Tibba village on two acres is of no use now as it has overripened and suffered from sunscald. Reason: He decided not to pluck the produce.

“We are getting Rs 3 per kg for our produce. I don’t have any option but to leave it as it is,” said Nirmal from Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala.

He has been growing capsicum on 2.5 acres for the last 25 years. He is not the only one who is suffering due to low prices. Growers who have been cultivating capsicum for decades say that this is the worst-ever year for them. Some growers are not plucking capsicum in their fields because they do not want to shell out money on the process as they know they will not get a good price for their produce.

Another grower, Ranjit Singh Thind from Boolpur village, says that the input cost to grow capsicum on one acre is approximately Rs 80,000. “It includes seeds, which are very costly, polythene, various fertilisers, etc. We were getting Rs 40-45 per kg in the start, but the glut has landed us in a bad situation,” he said.

Thind started growing capsicum 28 years ago. “We have experienced this for the first time,” he said. He cultivates capsicum on four acres. Amarkot village farmer Gurpinder Singh says that he grows capsicum on 10 acres and is waiting for the rates to rise in the coming days.