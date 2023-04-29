3 poachers nabbed

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 28

Forest Range Officer Mangat Ram said on April 24, Rajinder Singh of Dalmirkhera village, posted a video on his Facebook page showing three men taking out small wild parrots from nests on the banks of Malukpura canal and putting them in carry bags.

The officer said two teams were formed to trace the miscreants. Investigation indicated that the suspects were residents of Seed Farm Colony. They were identified as Chhinderpal, Major Singh and Simarjit Singh. When the houses of all youths were raided, they were found absconding.

Today the village panchayat handed over them to the department. A case has been registered against them under Sections 9, 39, 50, 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act.