3 posing as Mining Dept officials held for extortion in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 7

The police today arrested three security guards employed on an outsourced basis by the Forest Department allegedly for extortion from tipper drivers transporting mining material.

Complainant tipper driver Kulwinder Singh said around 7.30 am, he along with two other tipper drivers was going towards Mohali when the three accused, two of whom were armed with rifles, stopped them at a naka near Chaklan village. The three accused asked them to produce documents related to the vehicles and material and demanded Rs 1,000 from each of them even as all required documents were in order, alleged Kulwinder Singh.

He also claimed that all three of them had paid

Rs 1,000 to them for the release of their vehicles.

The accused Didar Singh, Randhir Singh and Avtar Singh were nabbed when they were allegedly impersonating as Mining Department officials at a naka on the Ropar-Kuarali road.

SHO Harpreet Mahal said the three accused had been arrested and Rs 3,000 along with two rifles had been recovered from them.

Divisional Forest Officer Harjinder Singh said the accused were security guards employed through a private agency to keep a watch on the department property in the district.

He would write the private agency to terminate their services and take action against them, he added.