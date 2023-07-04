3 PUDA officials held for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state on Monday nabbed planning officer Manveer Singh posted at the office of the District Town Planner, Fatehgarh Sahib, for demanding and accepting bribe from a resident of Amloh.

Two other officials, who were also arrested, have been identified as a Junior Engineer (JE) Dhikshu Saini and driver Tejinder Singh.

On official spokesperson of the VB said the accused officials had been arrested on the complaint of Balram Kumawat, a resident of Amloh.

He said the complainant had approached the VB police station, Patiala range, and lodged a complaint against PUDA officials, who he stated had demanded a bribe of Rs 1,50,000 for not demolishing his house and a shop, which according to them was constructed illegally.