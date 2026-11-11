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Home / Punjab / 3 Punjabi-origin youths killed as car crashes into restaurant in New Zealand

3 Punjabi-origin youths killed as car crashes into restaurant in New Zealand

Sikh body confirms that those dead are of Punjabi origin; bodies to be sent back to India 

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:34 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The victims’ names and age have been withheld pending investigation. Photo for representation
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Three Punjabi-origin youths were killed as the car they were travelling in crashed into a BurgerFuel restaurant in Takanini, South Auckland, on Diwali night.

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Sunday, November 8, when the vehicle reportedly lost control at a roundabout on Great South Road, veered off the road and smashed through a fence before crashing into the restaurant.

All three occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, Takanini police said. No one inside the restaurant was injured.

The victims’ names and age have been withheld pending investigation.

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On Tuesday, Daljit Singh, president of the Central Sikh Association and Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand, confirmed that all three were Punjabi-origin youths.

Describing the deaths as extremely sad news for the community, Singh said the tragedy had occurred on Diwali night, adding to the grief of the families and the Punjabi community.

"We cannot share their details or any other information yet," he said in a social media post.

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He said the families wanted the bodies repatriated to India and community representatives were in contact with them to facilitate the arrangements.

"All three bodies will be sent to India as per the wishes of the families," Singh said, extending condolences to the bereaved families.

He said the community would be approached for assistance once the police investigation progressed.

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Meanwhile, the New Zealand Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

Police said they had received no driving complaints before the crash, the vehicle was not reported stolen and officers were not pursuing it when the accident occurred.

The restaurant remained closed to customers at the time, although employees were present inside. A company spokesperson confirmed that none of the staff members were injured and that the company was working with the franchisee and employees to provide support.

The crash led to extensive damage to the restaurant.

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