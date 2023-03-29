3 pupils held for defacing CM’s picture, released

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 28

The Nawanshahr police have released three members of the Punjab Students’ Union on bail who were arrested for allegedly smearing the picture of CM Bhagwant Mann with black paint at a mohalla clinic, Khatkar Kalan. They were protesting against the removal of Bhagat Singh’s pictures from the clinic. They were arrested this afternoon.

An FIR was lodged against seven persons under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Property Defacement Ordinance Act, at the Sadar Banga police station.

The three students are Baljit Singh Dharamkot, Kamaljit Singh Mallupota and Raju Barnala. While Baljit Singh was arrested from outside his college, Kamaljit Singh and Raju were apprehended from their homes.

They were among the students, who protested on Monday against the removal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s photographs from the mohalla clinic at Khatkar Kalan.

Banga DSP Sarwan Singh Ball said, “Bhagat Singh’s pictures had been taken off due to work and were to be put up again but these students took law into their own hands. They have been released but the case against them still stands.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab Students’ Union condemned the arrests and sought removal of the FIR against them.