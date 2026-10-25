3 sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in charas recovery case

The special court in Ropar has sentenced three men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a charas smuggling case involving the recovery of 3.6 kg of the contraband on the Sirhind-Patiala road near Morinda in Ropar district.

The contraband was hidden in the speaker of the car of the accused.

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Special court judge at Ropar Lukhvinder Kaur Duggal pronounced the order on October 22, sentencing Kuldeep Singh, Sanjiv Kumar and Ashok Kumar under Section 20(C) of the NDPC Act. They were also sentenced under Section 29 of the Act read with Section 20, in connection with the case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, on July 1, 2021.

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The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict under each of the two provisions, with two years of rigorous imprisonment in default of payment of each fine. The sentences under both provisions will run concurrently.

During the sentencing proceedings, Kuldeep Singh sought leniency, stating that his elderly parents depended on him for their care. Sanjiv Kumar pleaded that he had never previously been convicted or sentenced by any court. Ashok Kumar, aged 74, also sought leniency, citing his elderly wife and stating that there was no other family member to look after her. Both Kuldeep Singh and Ashok Kumar also submitted that they had no previous convictions.

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Opposing the pleas for leniency, the Special Public Prosecutor for the NCB argued that the recovery involved a commercial quantity of charas and sought stringent punishment.

In its order, the court observed that offences involving narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances have a serious impact on society, public health and the nation's economy. It referred to the Supreme Court's observations on the need for appropriate punishment to protect society and deter offenders.

The court also directed that the period of detention already undergone by the convicts during investigation, inquiry or trial be set off against their substantive sentences in accordance with Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.