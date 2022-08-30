3 shooters among six gangsters held

Amritsar/mohali, August 29
The Amritsar Rural police today claimed to have arrested six accomplices, including three sharpshooters, of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.
Their hideouts were raided following the interrogation of Bhagwanpuria’s two associates, who were arrested on August 18 after an exchange of fire near Wadala Johal village in Baba Bakala subdivision.
The six accused have been identified as Harwinder Singh, Akash, Sandeep (sharpshooters), Raja, Balraj and Devinder, all residents of Amritsar.
“With their arrest, the police have managed to avert three possible murders and two dacoities. The police seized five weapons and 1.5 kg of contraband from them,” said Amritsar Rural SSP Swapan Sharma. He further said Harwinder, Akash and Sandeep were running an extortion racket in Amritsar.
As for the other three accused — Raja, Balraj and Devinder — they were wanted for drug peddling.
Meanwhile, the Kharar court today sent Lawrence Bishnoi to 10-day police remand in a case registered under the Arms Act in June.
