3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

Chandigarh, November 26
Three unidentified men allegedly snatched a luxury car in Amritsar at gunpoint and fired at police personnel when they were intercepted more than 200 km away in Mohali on Sunday, officials said.
They escaped towards Maloya locality in Chandigarh, officials said, adding police personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the area as search is underway to nab the trio.
Earlier in the day, Mohali police received information that three people with a car stolen from Amritsar were headed towards their city. When the accused were intercepted in Jujhar Nagar, they opened fire at the police team, officials said.
The Mohali police team retaliated forcing the trio to abandon the vehicle and flee towards Maloya area in Chandigarh, said a police official.
The police team seized a pistol from the vehicle, officials said, adding that the CCTV camera footage showed the trio running towards Maloya.
The area has been sealed with a heavy deployment of police force to nab them, they said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night
After 86 meters of vertical drilling, the crust of tunnel wi...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai hostages after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute
Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal
‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK
Gurmit Kaur has no family to turn to in UK and no family to ...