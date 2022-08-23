3 students killed, one hurt in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Dasuya (Hoshiarpur), Aug 22

Three students, including two brothers, died while one more was seriously injured in an accident on the Miani Road this morning around 7.30 am. Four students of DAV Senior Secondary School, Blaggan, were on their way to school when the mishap occurred.

Two students died on the spot and two more were seriously injured. The injured were taken to the Dasuya Civil Hospital and were referred to a Jalandhar hospital, where another student died.

The truck driver first hit a girl, who was going on a scooter. After this, he hit brothers Navdeep Singh and Prabhdeep Singh, both of Kotli, going on a bike and two more who were going to school on foot. Class XI student Subhash and Class XII student Navdeep died on the spot. Class X student Prabhdeep and Rohit of Class XII were seriously injured. Later, Prabdeep died during treatment at a Jalandhar hospital.

Dasuya DSP Balbir Singh said the police had reached the spot and arrested the truck driver who was in a drunken condition. Dasuya MLA Karambir Ghumman also visited the incident site and the hospital.