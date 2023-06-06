3 teams to study other states' OPS formulae

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The state government will look into methods adopted by other states to revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees.

The government has constituted three teams to visit these states for the purpose. Interestingly, the other states’ methods are being studied now even though the government had issued a notification to implement the OPS on November 20 last year.

These teams, constituted by the state Finance Department, will assess the OPS of other states to know what kind of mechanism/legislation should be prepared to implement it.

These teams will visit Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh and prepare their report by the end of June.

The OPS was approved by the Council of Ministers on November 18. The government had then claimed that about 1.75 lakh employees would get direct benefit of the OPS.