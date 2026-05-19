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Home / Punjab / Bathinda: 3-time councillor switches sides, secures BJP ticket for wife

Bathinda: 3-time councillor switches sides, secures BJP ticket for wife

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 08:21 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Three-time municipal councillor Jasvir Singh Jassa switched three political affiliations within three days before finally securing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket for his wife.

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Jassa, who had remained associated with the Congress for a long time, quit the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on May 15, in the hope of contesting the municipal elections. However, after being denied the party ticket, he left AAP the very next day and joined the BJP on May 16. Subsequently, the BJP fielded his wife Manjit Kaur as its candidate from Ward No 43.

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Admitting to making quick political shifts, Jassa said, “It is a fact that I remained associated with the Congress for a long period. I joined the AAP on May 15 after leaving the Congress, but I was denied the party ticket because I belonged to the camp of MLA Jagroop Singh Gill. We were then exploring the option of contesting as Independents. The next day, we joined the BJP, and my wife is now the BJP nominee.”

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Jassa said he had earlier served as a Congress councillor and had also contested once as an Independent candidate.

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