3 trailers laden with sand seized in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 13

In a midnight operation to curb illegal sand mining, officials of the Water Resources, Mining and Geology Department impounded a tractor, four trailers, three of which were laden with sand, and two motorcycles at Rerhwan village on the banks of the Sutlej in Dharamkot subdivision of Moga district.

Suspects flee When we raided an illegal mining site, those involved fled the scene in the cover of darkness, leaving behind machinery. Gursimran Singh Gill, In-charge, Mining Dept

Gursimran Singh Gill, district in-charge of the department, said a team under his supervision conducted raids in the Rerhwan and Adra Mann areas in the Sutlej basin on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. He said illegal mining had been going on during the night time in the Sutlej basin. “When we raided an illegal mining site, those involved fled the scene in the cover of darkness, leaving behind the machinery and bikes.”

The team impounded the equipment and reported the matter to the local police for further legal action.

Gill said he had asked the local police to register a case under Section 379 of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1967, against those involved in illegal activity.

Their identities were being ascertained using the registration numbers of the tractors and motorcycles, he said.

The District Mining Officer said illegal and unscientific mining was posing a threat to the local ecology in violation of the environment laws.

Tractor-trailers were being used in mining operations in violation of the transport rules framed by the state government, he said. More such raids would be conducted in the future to curb illegal activity in the district. “The government is determined to end illegal and indiscriminate mining operations,” he added.

