3 vehicle thieves arrested

Sangrur: The Bhawanigarh police claims to have busted a gang involved in thefts of motorcycles and arrested three of its members. The police have confiscated 15 motorcycles and registered a case. “Our team from Bhawanigarh has arrested three suspects, including Gurmukh Singh, Harwinder Singh and Gobind Singh. The team has also confiscated 15 motorcycles, which were stolen from various locations by the suspects. Further investigation is on,” said Surendra Lamba, SSP, Sangrur. TNS

6 booked for injuring youth

Sangrur: A group of local youngsters first fired into the air and then attacked another youngster near local Ranbir College on Saturday. The police have registered a case and started further investigation. "Six persons first fired into the air and then attacked Ajay, who suffered fracture in his leg. The suspects have an old enmity with the victim. We have registered a case and started further investigation," said Malwinder Singh, SHO, Sangrur city police station. TNS

760 peddlers held in 2022

Muktsar: The district police in the year 2022 registered 476 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 760 peddlers with drugs. Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP, Muktsar, on Saturday said 44-kg opium, 13-qtl poppy husk, 3.76 lakh sedative pills, 2.15-kg heroin and 260 bottles of tranquilisers were recovered in the year 2022. Besides, huge quantity of smuggled and illicit liquor was also seized, he said. The police issued 13,508 challans for traffic violations in district and penalty of over Rs 1 crore was imposed during this period.