3 Waris Punjab De members move HC against NSA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

Three Waris Punjab De members, who are imprisoned in the Dibrugarh Jail in Assam, have filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the charges under the National Security Act (NSA) registered against them by the Punjab Government.

The members are Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Kulwant Singh Rauke.

Ten persons, including Amritpal Singh and his uncle, have been locked up in Dibrugarh.

#Assam