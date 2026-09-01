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Home / Punjab / 3-year-old found near Gidderbaha rly tracks, sexual assault suspected

3-year-old found near Gidderbaha rly tracks, sexual assault suspected

The child's mother told authorities that she and her daughter had spent the night near the railway station and that she later learned about the incident

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Archit Watts
Gidderbaha, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The minor was abandoned near railway tracks in Gidderbaha.
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​A nearly three-year-old girl with injuries to her private parts and face was found abandoned near railway tracks in Gidderbaha town on Monday morning. ​Some local residents brought her to the Gidderbaha Civil Hospital.​Dr Rashmi Chawla, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Gidderbaha, said prima facie, the nature of the injuries suggests sexual assault.
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​"The girl was admitted in a critical condition with visible injuries to her face and private parts. We initiated immediate treatment and constituted a board of three doctors for a comprehensive medical examination. Later, we sent her to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot for further treatment," said the SMO.

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​The victim belongs to a poor family, which resides in Malout. Upon arriving at the hospital, the child's father, who is physically disabled, said he had five children, three daughters and two sons, and that the victim is his youngest daughter. ​He alleged that his wife had left home about one-and-a-half month ago, taking the young girl with her, to live with a close relative in an extra-marital relationship. He further claimed that he had reported it to the police.

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The child's mother told authorities that she and her daughter had spent the night near the railway station and that she later learned about the incident.

Shivani Nagpal, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Muktsar, said, "We have been informed that the girl had come to Gidderbaha with her mother last night. Acting on her complaint, the Railway police have registered a case in this regard. Our team will accompany the girl to the hospital in Faridkot."

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