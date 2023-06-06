3 years on, HC raps police, orders SIT probe into nursing student’s death

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 5

Rapping the Punjab Police for the far-from-satisfactory probe into the mysterious death of a 21-year-old nursing student in Amritsar in August 2020, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has entrusted the probe to a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Special Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab State Human Rights Commission, Prabodh Kumar.

Justice Deepak Sibal asked the DGP to extend all possible assistance to the SIT. The human rights commission was also requested to grant necessary permission to enable the IPS officer to carry out the investigation.

Justice Sibal also set mid-July as deadline for submission of the report, while taking up the petition filed by the victim’s younger sister through counsel Ranjan Lakhanpal and Molly Lakhanpal. The proceedings before the trial court were stayed till further orders.

Justice Sibal asserted the cause of death was initially sought to be covered up to show that the victim had died due to drug overdose. But the chemical examiner’s report said drugs or poison was not detected. The post-mortem report made it clear that the cause of death was asphyxia and injuries were found on her private parts.

The board of doctors was of the opinion that sexual assault could not be ruled out. Yet, the state chose to delete Section 376 (rape) of the IPC. The investigation was not found to have taken place regarding this “important aspect”.

Referring to an affidavit filed by a senior police functionary, Justice Sibal asserted there were three doors through which the victim’s room could be accessed. Several persons were seen present in the area where the room was located. But the stand taken before the court was that there was only one access to the room.

“This stand is now found to be false. Shockingly, the entire investigation, which was earlier conducted by an officer of the rank of a Sub-Inspector and later by an SIT headed by an IPS officer, was made on the afore premise. Then there is the recovery of drugs and a syringe from the side of the deceased. However, in the report of the chemical examiner, no drugs or poison has been detected. It is apparent that those drugs were put there to pull wool over the eyes of the investigating agencies. Somebody did so, but who?” Justice Sibal observed.

