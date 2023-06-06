 3 years on, HC raps police, orders SIT probe into nursing student’s death : The Tribune India

3 years on, HC raps police, orders SIT probe into nursing student’s death

3 years on, HC raps police, orders SIT probe into nursing student’s death


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 5

Rapping the Punjab Police for the far-from-satisfactory probe into the mysterious death of a 21-year-old nursing student in Amritsar in August 2020, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has entrusted the probe to a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Special Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab State Human Rights Commission, Prabodh Kumar.

Justice Deepak Sibal asked the DGP to extend all possible assistance to the SIT. The human rights commission was also requested to grant necessary permission to enable the IPS officer to carry out the investigation.

Justice Sibal also set mid-July as deadline for submission of the report, while taking up the petition filed by the victim’s younger sister through counsel Ranjan Lakhanpal and Molly Lakhanpal. The proceedings before the trial court were stayed till further orders.

Justice Sibal asserted the cause of death was initially sought to be covered up to show that the victim had died due to drug overdose. But the chemical examiner’s report said drugs or poison was not detected. The post-mortem report made it clear that the cause of death was asphyxia and injuries were found on her private parts.

The board of doctors was of the opinion that sexual assault could not be ruled out. Yet, the state chose to delete Section 376 (rape) of the IPC. The investigation was not found to have taken place regarding this “important aspect”.

Referring to an affidavit filed by a senior police functionary, Justice Sibal asserted there were three doors through which the victim’s room could be accessed. Several persons were seen present in the area where the room was located. But the stand taken before the court was that there was only one access to the room.

“This stand is now found to be false. Shockingly, the entire investigation, which was earlier conducted by an officer of the rank of a Sub-Inspector and later by an SIT headed by an IPS officer, was made on the afore premise. Then there is the recovery of drugs and a syringe from the side of the deceased. However, in the report of the chemical examiner, no drugs or poison has been detected. It is apparent that those drugs were put there to pull wool over the eyes of the investigating agencies. Somebody did so, but who?” Justice Sibal observed.

‘No drugs detected’

Justice Sibal asserted that the cause of the death was initially sought to be covered up to show that the victim had died due to a drug overdose. However, the chemical examiner’s report said drugs or poison was not detected. The post-mortem report made it clear that the cause of the death was asphyxia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Haryana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

4
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

5
Chandigarh

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

6
Punjab

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

7
Punjab

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests' earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

8
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

9
Entertainment

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

10
Nation

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...


Cities

View All

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC officers, employees found absent during surprise check

Agriculture Department intensifies drive for DSR in Amritsar district

‘Follow the path shown by Guru’

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal