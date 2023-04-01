3 youths killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: Three youths were killed in a tragic accident near Shahkot last night. The Investigating Officer, Balkar Singh, said the deceased had been identified as Prabhdeep (22), Baljit Singh (25) and Vinay Kumar (22), all residents of Nangal Ambian village. The victims’ bike collided with a tractor-trailer near Dhando Wal village. OC

Constable injured in firing

Batala: A constable sustained injuries when some chain snatchers fired at him at Sangatpura village late on Thursday. A police officer said a team of Fatehgarh Churian police station was chasing four members of a gang when Jugraj Singh, the injured constable, was fired upon and injured. TNS

2.7-kg heroin seized by BSF

Chandigarh: In two incidents, the Border Security Force seized 2.7 kg heroin near the International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Friday. Around 1.7-kg heroin was seized from the Amritsar sector and around 1-kg from Tarn Taran. TNS

Bhullar’s maiden meeting

Chandigarh: Laljit Singh Bhullar, who was recently assigned the Food Processing portfolio, on Friday reviewed the functioning of the department. During his maiden meeting, the minister instructed the officials to accelerate the department’s operations to create maximum employment opportunities for the youth. TNS

Bhagwanpuria’s aide held

Ropar: The district police arrested an accomplice of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria here today. Five pistols and 20 live cartridges were also seized.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the suspect — identified as Malkit Singh, alias Billa, of Gurdaspur district, currently residing in Kharar — was plotting a crime.

