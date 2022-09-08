Rs 30-cr heroin seized near IB in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 7

The BSF today claimed to have seized 6 kg of heroin near the International Border (IB) of Fazilka subdivision. The contraband is estimated to be worth about Rs 30 crore in the international market.

As per sources, during patrolling, the troops of 66th Battalion noticed some movement near the Bhaini Dilawar outpost on the Indo-Pak border in the wee hours today. The BSF personnel reportedly noticed two persons entering into the Indian territory and opened fire on the intruders, but they managed to flee.

While searching the area, the BSF sleuths found 6 kg heroin, 190 grams opium and 50 rounds of 7.6 mm Pakistan-made pistol.

