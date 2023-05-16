30% Punjab Roadways’ Muktsar depot buses not plying on roads

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 15

Nearly 30 per cent buses of Punjab Roadways’ Muktsar depot are off-road because of shortage of staff and some technical issues. The Muktsar depot has a fleet of 109 buses, but only 75 to 80 are plying daily on different routes.

Sources said some buses were in dire need of repairs. Further, some field staff has reportedly been given technical duties for day-to-day functioning.

Preet Inder Singh, Assistant Mechanical Engineer (AME), Punjab Roadways, Muktsar Depot, said, “Nearly 30 buses are not plying on roads because of shortage of staff and some other issues.”

He said one bus conductor was suspended last week for allegedly misappropriating funds. The functioning of the depot is already under the scanner as three of its employees were suspended on the charge of financial irregularities in March this year.

In October last year too, four employees, including a general manager, were suspended on the charges of irregularities and corrupt practices. A senior Punjab Roadways official said other depots too were facing the problem of staff shortage and the state government was aware of it.