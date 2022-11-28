30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

A 30-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself in his room after his family refused to pay money to buy drugs at Arjan Colony in Jagirpur village here on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar. The incident came to light when the deceased’s wife entered the room. Following which, she informed the Tibba police. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Investigating officer ASI Shyam Singh said the deceased used to work as a daily wage labourer. He got married nine years ago and had three children. As per the kin of the deceased, he was a drug addict.

“Rakesh did not go to work on Sunday and remained at home only. He demanded money from his mother and wife to buy drugs but when they refused to pay the money, he turned furious and went to his room.

After some time, when his wife went to the room she was shocked to see the hanging body of the victim. The ASI said after conducting autopsy, the body was handed over to his family. Suspecting no foul play, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc were initiated in the case.

#drug menace