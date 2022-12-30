30-year-old shot dead by friends

Abohar, December 29
A 30-yr-old man, identified as Sandeep Swami, was allegedly killed by his two friends after they had a heated argument at Parlika village near here on Wednesday. Jagdish Swami, uncle of the deceased, lodged a complaint against Amit Poonia and Balram Saharan for killing his nephew Sandeep.
