Mohali, June 8
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by a masked man in the middle of the road near a Phase-5 gurdwara here on Saturday morning, police said.
According to officials, the woman, a resident of Fatehpur Jattan, was attacked by the accused at around 9:30 am.
Police said in a CCTV footage of the area, a masked man is seen chasing the girl as she tries to cross the road.
The masked man with a kirpan in hand managed to stop her and hit her with kirpan repeatedly, they said.
The accused hit the woman on arms, neck, back and head around 10 times before she collapsed on the road.
Taking her to be dead, the assailant crossed over to the other side of the road.
Locals said the victim was later rushed to the hospital in an ambulance where she was declared dead. Police have initiated an investigation in the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
Congress did not perform well in states where it formed government before Lok Sabha polls: Kharge at CWC meet
Meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party comprising all newly...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali
A CCTV footage of the area revealed a masked man chasing the...