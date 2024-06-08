30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 8

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by a masked man in the middle of the road near a Phase-5 gurdwara here on Saturday morning, police said.

According to officials, the woman, a resident of Fatehpur Jattan, was attacked by the accused at around 9:30 am.

Police said in a CCTV footage of the area, a masked man is seen chasing the girl as she tries to cross the road.

The masked man with a kirpan in hand managed to stop her and hit her with kirpan repeatedly, they said.

The accused hit the woman on arms, neck, back and head around 10 times before she collapsed on the road.

Taking her to be dead, the assailant crossed over to the other side of the road.

Locals said the victim was later rushed to the hospital in an ambulance where she was declared dead. Police have initiated an investigation in the matter.

