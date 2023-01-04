300 cartons of liquor seized in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

The Excise Department, Fatehgarh Sahib, and the Excise Police have seized 300 cartons of the smuggled Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) with an estimated value of Rs 7 lakh, which were being smuggled from Chandigarh to Punjab.

A spokesperson of the department said the police were conducting vehicle checks near Madhopur in the district on late last evening when it intercepted a vehicle PB03BH 1683. He said 300 cartons of the IMFL marked as “for sale in Chandigarh only” were found concealed in the vehicle.

Liquor of three brands were recovered. He said an FIR had been registered under the Excise Act and a person arrested on the spot.

The spokesperson further added that Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had directed the department to probe the case so that a strict action could be taken against the persons involved in the liquor smuggling. “The minister has directed the department to follow zero tolerance against illicit liquor trade”, said the spokesperson.

#fatehgarh sahib