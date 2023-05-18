300-kg poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 17

The CIA staff of the police recovered 300 kg of poppy husk from a truck parked near the boundary wall of a school at Behak Khas village.

“The truck (RJ-19 GA 6769) was being escorted by an SUV (HR-51 CF 1643),” CIA Staff in-charge Amrinder Singh said.

On seeing the police team, the occupants of the vehicles tried to flee, but were caught.

A case under Sections 15, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against five persons at the Fazilka police station.