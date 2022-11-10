300 liquor boxes seized in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 9

The police seized 300 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor near McDonald’s in Zirakpur today.

According to the police, during a blockade, a truck laden with straw poll was searched and liquor boxes were found hidden underneath. The liquor was reportedly being transported to Gujarat. The truck driver, Megh Ram of Barmer in Rajasthan, was nabbed.

DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said: “A truck loaded with liquor was seized today. We are looking for the truck owner and others involved.”

