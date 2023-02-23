300 new schools, government initiates admission drive

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 22

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains today said as many as 300 new government schools have been opened in the state by the AAP government. He was here to initiate the admission drive for the new session and flagged off an awareness van from the District Administration complex.

He said in order to bring maximum number of students to schools in the forthcoming session, the government will start a wide publicity campaign.

“To create awareness regarding facilities and staff available in the schools, a total of 23 awareness vans will campaign in rural as well as urban areas for next three days,” said Bains.

“Till now, only private school managements were seen promoting their schools. Now, the Education Department will also be campaigning in the state to inform people about the programmes and schemes of the department as well as the admission process of government schools,” he added.

The minister said in the first of its kind mega parents-teachers meeting, nearly 19 lakh parents participated. Referring to schools of eminence, he said a portal had been launched for the admission to 117 such schools. In these schools, 75 per cent students would be from government schools.