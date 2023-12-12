302 peddlers held in 1 week: IG

Tribune News Service

CHANDIGARH, December 11

The police have arrested 302 drug smugglers after registering 221 FIRs under the NDPS Act across the state last week.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Gill, addressing a press conference here on Monday, said the police had also seized 24.08 kg heroin, 10 kg opium, 1.57 quintals of poppy husk, and 1.05 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids, besides recovering Rs 20.72 lakh drug money from the smugglers.

He said the state government had enforced a three-pronged strategy — enforcement, prevention and rehabilitation — to eradicate the drug menace from the state. The IGP said the police had been creating awareness about Section 64 A of the NDPS Act, which provides opportunity to a drug consumer — caught with a few grams of heroin or narcotic powder — for rehabilitation.

The IGP said the government had also decided to categorise the POs under three categories, including Category A wherein the punishment is more than 10 years,

Category B wherein the punishment is more than 7 years and Category C where it is less than 7 years. Regarding the extortion calls, the police have registered 130 FIRs and arrested 117 accused involved in extortion calls.