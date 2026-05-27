icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 31 Kapurthala jail inmates booked for rioting

31 Kapurthala jail inmates booked for rioting

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:48 PM May 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Modern Jail, Kapurthala. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

The Kapurthala police, on Sunday, registered an FIR against 31 jail inmates for indulging in vandalism and rioting at the Central Jail, Kapurthala, on Saturday night.

Advertisement

They have been booked on charges of murder bid, arson, rioting, obstructing public servants from performing duty, live transmission of objectionable content, criminal conspiracy etc.

Advertisement

Inmates allegedly damaged jail property, set things on fire and made live videos of a chain of events that continued till Sunday morning. The police had to use teargas shells to force rioters back into barracks. Two mobile phones and a number of iron rods and sticks were seized from prisoners’ possession.

Advertisement

As things got back to normal on Sunday, questions are being raised over security lapses that led to the incident. Around 150 prisoners got out from a prison block. They damaged grills, iron meshes, a gate to the roof, besides stealing a cylinder from the kitchen that they used to set jail property on fire. Brandishing iron rods, sticks and wooden torches, they shot live videos, despite jammers—even as cops’ networks remained jammed. Inmates also manhandled police officials who tried to pacify them. They also took control of the hospital on the jail premises. Rioting started around 8.30 pm and continued till 2.30 am.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said, “Prisoners are in close contact with each other in barracks. Various incidents due to gang rivalry keep happening in the jail. Certain groups harbour mutual grudge which sometimes leads to violent incidents.”

Advertisement

“Jail kitchen services have resumed. No prisoner could escape. Some of our men were manhandled, but no police personnel is injured. Of the three injured inmates, one had tear gas shell injury, others were hurt during infighting. They’re all safe,” he added.

Responding to inmates’ charge of being tortured, the SSP said, “We deny that. All action was taken within law.”

On live videos by prisoners, he said, “We were inside jail and our mobile phones were not working. It’s a matter of investigation how that happened.”

Speaking about the incident, Kapurthala Jail Superintendent Shyamal Jyoti said, “We’ve been updating jail infrastructure and increasing strictness against violators, which may have led to discomfort among some prisoners.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts