31 nomination papers filed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

As many as 31 nomination papers have been filed for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll till the last day today.

This number includes the double sets of papers filed by some candidates and also their covering candidates. Other than the candidates of main parties, including AAP, the Congress, BJP, SAD-BSP and the SAD (A), at least 15 candidates have filed their papers as Independents.

While Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary had filed papers on April 13, AAP candidate Sushil Rinku had submitted his papers on Monday.

On Tuesday, SAD-BSP candidate Sukhwinder Kumar, BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal and SAD (A) candidate Gurjant Singh had filed papers. The scrutiny of the papers will take place tomorrow.

The last date for withdrawal of papers is April 24. Polling will take place on May 10 and counting May 13.