31 Pearls group properties sold illegally, Vigilance begins probe

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, June 25

Following the guava orchard scam and a secret letter of tainted tehsildars, another scam has started haunting the Revenue Department as despite Supreme Court orders, 31 properties of Nirmal Singh Bhangu’s Pearls Group had been sold.

The Vigilance Bureau has started a probe into the role of government officials in selling such properties ‘fraudulently’ despite orders.

In an order on July 25, 2016, the Supreme Court had restrained Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd (PACL) from selling their properties. The fraud came to the fore last month when the Vigilance Bureau had requested the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, to direct all DCs to complete the exercise of verifying entries made in the land revenue records of PACL/PGF Ltd in Punjab.

Now, a list of 31 sold properties of PACL/PGF Ltd have been shared with the Vigilance Bureau. The VB has started scrutinising the transactions to identify the role of public servants in the illegal sale of such properties.

The VB has also asked for an action taken report from DCs for examining the roles and criminal liabilities of public servants in illegally selling the properties.

Sources reveal that the VB has also requested that all DCs should be directed to initiate proceedings to restore the title of the properties already found sold by cancelling the mutations approved consequent to the sale/transfer deeds executed fraudulently or in violation of orders of the court.

The Sub-registrars/Joint Sub-registrars, in whose jurisdiction such properties fall, will approach the court to initiate proceedings to get the title deeds of such properties declared null and void.

The DCs have also been asked that where the properties have not been sold, but are under the unauthorised possession, they will take steps to remove all such encroachments. Similarly, a list of 16 newly identified properties has also been shared to verify whether entries regarding non-encumbrance of the properties have been made in revenue records.

DCs to scrutinise land revenue records

The Vigilance has asked the DCs to scrutinise land revenue records in their districts and identify any such land transaction since 1998, whereby the title of any property of PACL/PGF Ltd was transferred, wholly or in part