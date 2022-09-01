Ferozepur: 31 peddlers held in 3 days

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 31

The police have arrested 31 peddlers in the past three days and seized 712-gm heroin, 18 kg of poppy husk and 290 intoxicating tablets from them.

Cops seized 157 gm of heroin from the possession of Shahid in Zira. In another case, Jang Singh of of Makhu was nabbed near Kussu Wala village and 40-gm heroin was seized from him.

Awtar and Gurbir of Tarn Taran were nabbed at Vattu Bhatti village, in Makhu. Cops seized 100 gm of heroin from their possession. On August 28, the police had seized 100-gm heroin from Manpreet and Amandeep of Makhu.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act.

