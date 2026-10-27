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Home / Punjab / 31 sarpanches among 46 who join BJP in Gurdaspur's Dinanagar

31 sarpanches among 46 who join BJP in Gurdaspur's Dinanagar

Led by ex-AAP youth wing state joint secretary Angrez Singh; 2 block presidents among those inducted

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:55 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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BJP inducts 46 leaders from Dinanagar. File.
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The BJP claimed a boost in Gurdaspur district on Tuesday as 46 leaders from the Dinanagar Assembly segment joined the party. They included 31 sarpanches, two block presidents and five panches. The group joined under the leadership of Angrez Singh, former state joint secretary of the AAP’s youth wing.

BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon welcomed the new entrants and assured them of full respect and recognition in the party. State general secretaries Anil Sareen and Rajnish Dhiman, Fatehjang Bajwa and state media head Vineet Joshi were also present.

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Dhillon said the entry of sarpanches, panchayat members and other village-level office-bearers would strengthen the party’s grassroots connect and help it expand across the region.

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Prominent among those who joined were sarpanches Ajit Singh (Mailhan), Darshan Singh (Tanda), Bir Singh (Khairpur), Baldev Raj (Nukeria), Raja Singh (Nengal Dole), Narinder Singh (Deda), Karnail Singh (Dodra) and Mahinder Singh (Nanowal), along with former sarpanch Naveen Saini.

Block presidents Samerjit Singh and Bunty, circle presidents Lakhwinder Singh and Sonu, and Jarnail Singh, a district vice-president and ex-serviceman, also joined the party. Mintoo Pathania and three youth block presidents — Jobanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Harjinder Singh — were among the new entrants.

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