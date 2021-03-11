32 cellphones, smart watch seized from Faridkot jail; 16 inmates booked

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 13

A week after an Assistant Superintendent of Jail (ASJ) was arrested for his alleged attempt to supply drugs and mobile phones to inmates at the Central Jail here, the police and jail authorities have seized 32 mobile phones along with many electronic gadgets, including a smart watch, and mobile accessories from the jail here on Saturday.

Phoney affair In the past six weeks, over 80 mobile phones have been seized from Faridkot Central Jail, which houses over 2,200 inmates, including many gangsters and drug smugglers.

The police have booked 16 inmates under Sections 42 and 52 of the Punjab Act.

Arresting Binny Taank, an ASJ, when he was trying to smuggle eight packets of heroine and three mobile phones into the jail on August 6, the Faridkot police and jail authorities were hopeful of unravelling the chain and nexus in the supply of narcotics and mobiles phones in the jail here.

The police have already arrested a person from Ferozepur who used to supply drugs to the ASJ and the latter was further distributing them among some selected inmates at highly inflated price.

While earlier the police use to register an ‘innocuous’ case in the seizure of mobile phone in the jail here, now the police has a plan to question all these accused in the police custody to know the source of these mobile phones and drug supply in the jail.

Some time back, the arrest of another AJS had unravelled the modus operandi of drug smuggling and payment mode for drugs supplied to jail inmates. The investigation had revealed the bank account had more than 120 entries of money deposit from different towns and cities of the state.