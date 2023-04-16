32 farm unions to take part in April 18 protest

Sangrur, April 15
To protest against the value cut imposed on wheat purchase, 32 farmer organisations have started preparations to block rail tracks on April 18 for four hours. They have announced to intensify their agitation if the Central Government fails to withdraw its decision.
“Every grain must be procured at the minimum support price (MSP). We will not tolerate any value cut as variation in quality is due to change in weather and it’s not the fault of farmers,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda).
