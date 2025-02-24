32 Punjab AAP MLAs planning switch to Congress: Partap Bajwa

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly session, Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa says that 32 AAP MLAs are in touch with him, seeking to switch sides.

He accused the state government of delaying the promised honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month, which was pledged before the elections.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh lamented that the state government was not willing to hold longer sessions. He said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be changed shortly by the AAP.

Following the loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi.

The AAP had suffered a setback, having lost its dominance in the Delhi Assembly after being in power for 10 years. While the BJP bagged 48 seats, AAP won 22 seats.

The call for the meeting had raised eyebrows on the backdrop of the party's defeat in the Assembly elections. The BJP alleged that the meeting was aimed at ousting Mann from the post of Chief Minister. Meanwhile, AAP, said that the agenda of the meeting was to analyse the party’s shortcomings.