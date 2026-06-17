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Home / Punjab / 32,000 women abandoned by NRI husbands in Punjab: NCW chief

32,000 women abandoned by NRI husbands in Punjab: NCW chief

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Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:47 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Tuesday directed Punjab Police officials to ensure timely redressal of women’s complaints and submit action-taken reports within stipulated deadlines, including within three days in certain cases.

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“Women seeking justice deserve empathy and prompt action,” she said while chairing a Mahila Jan Sunwai.

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During review meetings with district administration and police officials, Rahatkar flagged the growing challenge of NRI marriage fraud in Punjab. Referring to available data indicating that nearly 32,000 women have reportedly been abandoned by NRI husbands in the state, she called for faster investigations, improved inter-agency coordination and timely legal intervention to support affected women.

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