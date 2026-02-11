DT
Home / Punjab / 3,260 held in 72-hour Operation Prahar

3,260 held in 72-hour Operation Prahar

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:30 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The police arrested 3,260 persons, including 135 proclaimed offenders, during the three-day ‘Operation Prahar-2’, which was launched under the ongoing ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign.

Sharing the cumulative outcomes of the operation, Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said a total of 7,498 persons were rounded up during raids at 8,278 locations linked to wanted criminals in the state. While 3,260 persons were arrested, 2,788 were released post verification and questioning. Besides, police teams made 1,450 preventive arrests. DGP Shukla said 47 weapons, 4.8-kg heroin, 3.6-kg opium, 42,797 intoxicant pills, 68-kg poppy husk and Rs 30 lakh drug money were recovered from those arrested.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the operation achieved its objectives beyond expectations. Over 2,000 police teams comprising 12,000 personnel were involved in the operation.

