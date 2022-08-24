327 drug smugglers, 43 POs held in a week in Punjab: IG

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

The Punjab Police have arrested 327 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 230 FIRs, including 31 commercial, under the NDPS Act across the state in the past one week.

The police have also arrested 43 proclaimed offenders (POs)/absconders in the NDPS cases in the same week.

Addressing a weekly press conference here today, IG, Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said the police had also seized 11.73-kg heroin, 20-kg opium, 9-kg ganja, 5.76-quintal poppy husk, 28,000 tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids and Rs 20.07 lakh drug money after carrying out cordon-and-search operations in drug-hit areas besides laying nakas on vulnerable routes in the state.

Talking about the new trends in drug smuggling, he said the peddlers/suppliers were now adopting innovative ways to evade arrest by selling narcotics in very little quantity (milligram and gram) so that it could not be detected.

It had also been observed that the supply from Abohar and Ferozepur was increasing and peddlers were now preferring public transport to smuggle drugs and avoid checking, the IG said, adding that intoxicating tablets were majorly being supplied from the UP-Delhi side, while opium and poppy husk were coming from the MP-Rajasthan side.

“Since the new government took over, the police have busted 67 criminal modules and nabbed 301 gangsters besides neutralising two dreaded ones in encounters,” he said.

