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Home / Punjab / 33.8L ration kits given under Meri Rasoi plan in Punjab

33.8L ration kits given under Meri Rasoi plan in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:56 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File
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The state government has intensified its flagship Meri Rasoi ration kit distribution drive to strengthen nutritional security for vulnerable households, with nearly 33.86 lakh families benefiting from the initiative so far. The scheme aims to cover 40.48 lakh eligible families across the state every quarter.

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Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the distribution was being carried out in mission mode to ensure timely delivery of essential food items to beneficiaries.

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Under the scheme, each family receives a monthly ration kit containing 2 kg of lentils, 2 kg of sugar, 1 kg of salt, 200 gm of turmeric powder and 1 litre of mustard oil. The kits are provided in addition to the wheat distributed to eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, 2013. The ration kits are assembled by Markfed, while the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department oversees their distribution across the state.

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