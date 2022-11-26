332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 25

Dengue cases have been increasing at a rapid rate with over 70 cases being reported in the past 10 days, taking the total count to 332 in the district this year.

Of the total cases, 180 have been reported from the urban area and 152 from rural areas.

As per Health Department data, 6 to 10 cases per day have been reported in the past few weeks and there are 39 active dengue cases in the district.

Dr Tejwant Singh Dhillon, Bathinda Civil Surgeon, said, “There has been a sudden increase in the number of cases but it cannot be termed as alarming yet. Health Department officials and field staff are working tirelessly to ensure that the number of cases do not increase rapidly.”

#dengue