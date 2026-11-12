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Home / Punjab / 34 years later, former Punjab SSP gets 5-year jail term in transporter disappearance case

34 years later, former Punjab SSP gets 5-year jail term in transporter disappearance case

Gurmeet Singh Randhawa convicted by Mohali CBI court in the 1992 disappearance of Ludhiana transporter Amrik Singh Sakri; co-accused constable acquitted

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PTI
Mohali, Updated At : 04:25 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Former Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Randhawa. File photo
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A Special CBI court in Mohali on Thursday sentenced former Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Randhawa to five years' imprisonment in connection with the disappearance of a transporter in Ludhiana in 1992.

Randhawa's conviction on Wednesday came nearly 34 years after the disappearance of transporter Amrik Singh Sakri, who was picked up by the police from a wedding hall in Ludhiana.

Parminderjit Singh, alias Babbu, a constable, who was booked in the same matter, was acquitted.

Advocate Pushpinder Singh Natt, the counsel from the victim's side, said the court awarded Randhawa five-year imprisonment under Section 365 (abduction) along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

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He also received a two-year sentence under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and was fined Rs 25,000. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Randhawa appeared through video conferencing, said Natt.

At the time of the crime, Randhawa was a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Tarn Taran.

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Three other accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh, Sub-Inspector Surinder Singh, Inspector Suba Singh and former Tarn Taran SSP Ajit Singh Sandhu died during the trial.

On November 25, 1992, police picked up Sakri while he was attending the wedding of his brother-in-law's daughter.

Sakri's family approached senior police officers and sent telegrams to several authorities, seeking his release. However, he could not be found.

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In 1996, Sakri's wife filed a habeas corpus petition with the Supreme Court.

The Punjab government informed the court that Sakri had died and submitted 'bhog' advertisements in support of its claim. The family disputed the claim.

Later, the apex court ordered a CBI probe into allegations of illegal cremation of unidentified bodies by the Punjab Police during the militancy period.

Sakri's disappearance was also brought under the ambit of the probe.

The CBI registered a case in the matter in February 2000 and filed a chargesheet in 2001. However, the trial could begin only in 2022, after stays granted by courts on petitions filed by the accused policemen.

Of the 47 witnesses cited by the CBI, only 16 could depose during the trial, as several others died before they could testify.

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