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Home / Punjab / 34 youths from Punjab and Rajasthan stranded abroad after Australia job promise, claim kin

34 youths from Punjab and Rajasthan stranded abroad after Australia job promise, claim kin

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Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Thirty-four youths from Punjab and Rajasthan have reportedly been stranded in Dili, Timor-Leste, for nearly five to six months after allegedly being sent there by agents who promised them employment and a better future in Australia.

Families of eight of the stranded youths contacted Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Shri awardee Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal through a video call on Friday, seeking help for their safe return. Seechewal, who is currently in England, contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and initiated efforts to facilitate their repatriation.

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The eight families, who reached Seechewal’s dera in Sultanpur Lodhi, alleged that agents had collected between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 11 lakh from each family after promising to arrange jobs in Australia. The families claimed they collectively paid around Rs 3 crore, arranging the money by mortgaging houses, land and jewellery and taking loans.

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According to the families, the youths travelled from different Indian airports and, after journeys lasting two to six days. They were taken to Timor-Leste through Bali and Malaysia. The agents allegedly handed them over to a person identified as Vijay, a resident of Baghapurana village. The families alleged that the youths were subsequently kept captive, threatened and forced to work against their wishes. They also claimed that wages were withheld and adequate food was not provided.

After the youths collectively protested, their passports were reportedly returned. Sources said the local police subsequently took Vijay into custody.

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Around 10 youths have so far managed to return to India through their own efforts and at their own expense, while 34 are reportedly still stranded. Those awaiting help include eight from Moga, seven from Jalandhar, six from Ferozepur, five from Ludhiana, two from Fazilka and one each from Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Patiala and Jalalabad. One youth is reportedly from Rajasthan.

The matter came to light after the stranded youths released a video seeking Seechewal’s intervention.

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