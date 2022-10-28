340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 27

Despite an aggressive awareness campaign and allocation of Rs 200 crore in the state budget for stubble management compensation, as many as 340 farm fires have been reported in Jalandhar this year so far.

While 46 challans have been issued, only one FIR has been registered in regard to incident at Birpur Saida village that claimed lives of two persons.

Shahkot and Nakodar lead in the number of farm fires reported in Jalandhar. Of the 340 cases, 163 were reported in the Shahkot block and 85 in Nakodar block. Jalandhar-2 and Phillaur blocks reported 37 and 34 cases, respectively. Adampur block saw 18 incidents and Jalandhar-1 block only three. Cases peaked around Diwali.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution