Rs 348-crore scam: ED files money laundering case against Mohali developer

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court (PMLA), Mohali, against Ajay Sehgal, secretary of the Indian Co-operative House Building Limited, for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime amounting to nearly Rs 348 crore.

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The complaint, filed on July 20, stems from an FIR registered by the Punjab Police against Sehgal and others for obtaining change of land use (CLU) approvals through forged consent letters. The ED initiated its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

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According to ED, probe revealed that Sehgal was the mastermind behind the generation and concealment of proceeds of crime linked to a real estate project named “Suntec City” on 108.58 acres of agricultural land in the Greater Mohali area. The society allegedly submitted fake consent letters to the Department of Town and Country Planning to secure CLU permissions, following which GMADA granted a licence for the residential and commercial project.

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The agency claimed that even after the partial CLU was revoked under Section 85 of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, the accused continued to generate proceeds of crime. Searches conducted by the ED in May and June 2026 at multiple premises connected to Sehgal led to the recovery of incriminating documents and Rs 30.98 lakh.